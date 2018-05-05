Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May seventh to the thirteenth.
PADRES: You’ve got plenty of opportunities to catch a Padres game downtown starting with a Monday-Wednesday series against the Washington Nationals. The series includes Taco Tuesday and Wednesday is Comic-Con Night. Thursday- Sunday the St. Louis Cardinals head to town. Thursday is a Tony Gwynn ’98 Bobblehead giveaway, Friday is BeerFest, Saturday is Trevor Hoffman ’98 Bobblehead night and Sunday you can get a ’98 Greg Vaughn Bobblehead.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA San Francisco Regional.
-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Wednesday-Saturday at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in Clovis.
-SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. Utah State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.
-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the American Athletic Conference Championships in Camden, New Jersey.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m., Wednesday vs. Arizona State 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Portland 6 p.m. and Sunday at Portland 1 p.m.
-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at Western Sprints in Rancho Cordova.
-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Occidental College Invite.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the West Coast Conference Championship in Lake Natoma.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA South Central/West Regional in Amarillo, Texas.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday-Friday at the NCAA Finals in Surprise, Arizona.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Finals in Surprise, Arizona.
-BASEBALL: Wednesday-Saturday at the CCAA Championship in Stockton.
-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Regional TBA.
-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday TBA at USC.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday and Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.
-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Last Chance Qualifier at PLNU.
POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:
-BASEBALL: Monday at Azusa Pacific 5 p.m., Tuesday at Azusa Pacific 1 and 4 p.m. and Wednesday at Azusa Pacific 1 p.m.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Denver.
-TRACK: Saturday Oxy Last Chance Meet in Los Angeles.