Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, May 5, 2018)

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May seventh to the thirteenth.

PADRES: You’ve got plenty of opportunities to catch a Padres game downtown starting with a Monday-Wednesday series against the Washington Nationals. The series includes Taco Tuesday and Wednesday is Comic-Con Night. Thursday- Sunday the St. Louis Cardinals head to town. Thursday is a Tony Gwynn ’98 Bobblehead giveaway, Friday is BeerFest, Saturday is Trevor Hoffman ’98 Bobblehead night and Sunday you can get a ’98 Greg Vaughn Bobblehead.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA San Francisco Regional.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Wednesday-Saturday at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in Clovis.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. Utah State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the American Athletic Conference Championships in Camden, New Jersey.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m., Wednesday vs. Arizona State 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Portland 6 p.m. and Sunday at Portland 1 p.m.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at Western Sprints in Rancho Cordova.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Occidental College Invite.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the West Coast Conference Championship in Lake Natoma.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA South Central/West Regional in Amarillo, Texas.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday-Friday at the NCAA Finals in Surprise, Arizona.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Finals in Surprise, Arizona.

-BASEBALL: Wednesday-Saturday at the CCAA Championship in Stockton.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Regional TBA.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday TBA at USC.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday and Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Last Chance Qualifier at PLNU.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-BASEBALL: Monday at Azusa Pacific 5 p.m., Tuesday at Azusa Pacific 1 and 4 p.m. and Wednesday at Azusa Pacific 1 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Denver.

-TRACK: Saturday Oxy Last Chance Meet in Los Angeles.