Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 9:10 PM PDT on Apr 28, 2018

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

    Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 30th-May 6th.

    PADRES: The Friars face two National League West rivals this week. Monday-Wednesday they’re in San Francisco. After a travel day Thursday they play the L.A. Dodgers Friday-Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico.

    SAN DIEGO GROWLERS: You can catch some American Ultimate Disc League action Friday when the Growlers host the San Jose Spiders at Balboa Stadium at 7 p.m.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday-Sunday at New Mexico.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at New Mexico.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Tuesday at Texas Tech. Friday vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Gonzaga 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. Gonzaga 1 p.m. at Fowler Park.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday vs. BYU 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. BYU 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Monday and Tuesday at the NCAA Tournament.

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Turlock.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday at Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at UCSD.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament in Stockton.

      

