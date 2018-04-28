Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April 30th-May 6th.
PADRES: The Friars face two National League West rivals this week. Monday-Wednesday they’re in San Francisco. After a travel day Thursday they play the L.A. Dodgers Friday-Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico.
SAN DIEGO GROWLERS: You can catch some American Ultimate Disc League action Friday when the Growlers host the San Jose Spiders at Balboa Stadium at 7 p.m.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday-Sunday at New Mexico.
-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at New Mexico.
-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Tuesday at Texas Tech. Friday vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Gonzaga 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. Gonzaga 1 p.m. at Fowler Park.
-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. BYU 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. BYU 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday and Tuesday at the NCAA Tournament.
-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Turlock.
-BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday at Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at UCSD.
-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament in Stockton.