Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is coming up this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April second to the eighth.

PADRES: The first full week of the Padres season is here and a National League West rival is heading to Petco Park. Monday-Thursday the Colorado Rockies are in town. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday and Thursday is a 12:40 p.m. start. After that the Friars hit the road to face the reigning World Series Champions the Astros in Houston Friday-Sunday.

GULLS: The playoff push is on for the Gulls. Wednesday they’re in San Jose, Friday they head to Ontario before wrapping up the week Saturday at home against the Reign. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and there’s a pre-game tailgate 5-7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock 8 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Concordia 2:30 p.m. at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Point Loma 3:00 p.m. at UCSD.

-SOFTBALL: Friday at Cal State San Bernardino 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

-BASEBALL: Friday at Chico State 6 p.m., Saturday at Chico State 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at Chico State 11 a.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. at UCSD and Saturday at Long Beach State 7 p.m.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational in Claremont.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Redhawk Invitational in University Place, Washington.

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. UNLV 2 p.m., Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Saint Mary’s 12 p.m. all at the USD Softball Complex.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m., Friday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. all at Fowler Park.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Long Beach State 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco 11 a.m. both at USD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at San Francisco 1 p.m. and Sunday at Santa Clara 1 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-BASEBALL: Monday vs. Washington 1 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium, Tuesday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. in Lake Elsinore, Friday-Sunday at Air Force.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bruzzy Challenge in Carrollton, Texas.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. California Baptist 4 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. both at the Aztecs Aquaplex.

-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at UNLV.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. New Mexico 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Air Force 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Friday at the MW Conference Challenge at the Aztrack Sports Deck all day.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Long Beach State 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco 2 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S GOLF: Saturday and Sunday at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Sunday vs. UC Davis 12 p.m. at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.