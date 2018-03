Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, March 10, 2018)

Here is a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of March 12th-18th.

PADRES: The Padres continue Cactus League play in Peoria, Arizona this week. They face the Royals twice, Cubs, Giants, Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

GULLS: You’ve got a trio of chances to catch the Gulls at the Valley View Casino Center this week. Tuesday they host the San Antonio Rampage and its Taco Tuesday. Over the weekend the Milwaukee Admirals and Bakersfield Condors head to the Nest Friday and Saturday. Puck drops at 7 p.m. all three nights.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Lamkin San Diego Classic in Chula Vista.

-MEN’S CREW: Monday vs. Gonzaga/LMU/Santa Clara and UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m., Friday vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Santa Clara 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. Santa Clara 1 p.m. all at Fowler Park.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Colorado State 1:30 p.m. and Thursday vs. Texas State 1:30 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday Spring Invite 10 a.m.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. Fairfield 7 p.m. in San Diego. Saturday at CSU Bakersfield 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at CSU Bakersfield 12 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Tuesday at the Lamkin San Diego Classic in Chula Vista.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at San Diego 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cal Poly 6 p.m. and Sunday at Cal Poly 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. Fairfield 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at San Jose State 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday TBA.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Dartmouth 2 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday at Furman 2 p.m. and Sunday at Wofford 9 a.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at UC Irvine 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Friday and Saturday at the Hawkeye-El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the Hornet Invitational 8 a.m. in Gold River, California.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Sunday at Ross & Sharon Irwin Collegiate Scoring Meet in Point Loma all day.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S ROWING: Monday vs. Gonzaga/Santa Clara/USD in Mission Bay all day.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday TBA.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday TBA.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Western New Mexico 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Colorado State 2 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Chico State 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday vs. Chico State 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at UC Irvine 7 p.m. and Friday vs. UC Irvine at UCSD 7 p.m.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Ross & Sharon Irwin Collegiate Scoring Meet at PLNU.