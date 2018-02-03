Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of February fifth to the eleventh.

GULLS: It’s a busy week for the Gulls. They host the Iowa Wild Tuesday 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center before they end the week on the road in San Jose Saturday and Sunday.

OLYMPICS: The PyeongChang 20-18 Winter Olympics are this week. For the first time NBC will have live coverage in all time periods so NBC 7 news programming with be dramatically different for the next few weeks. Prime time Olympic coverage begins at 5 p.m. and SportsWrap will not air until after the games are over. You can go to NBC7.com for schedules.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at Vista (Shadowridge) 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at Azusa Pacific 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Idaho State 10 a.m. at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Thursday at Concordia Irvine 2 p.m., Friday vs. Colorado Mesa 1 p.m., Saturday vs. Concordia Irvine 4 p.m. and Sunday vs. Colorado Mesa 11 a.m. and Concordia Irvine 3 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. BYU 6 p.m. at UCSD and Friday at Concordia 7 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Sonoma State 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sonoma State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Azusa 1:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Cal State East Bay 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday TBA all at UCSD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino 7:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino 5:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday vs. Point Loma Nazarene 2:30 p.m., Saturday vs. BYU 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Diego 12 p.m. all at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Fresno State 8 p.m. and Saturday at Nevada 5 p.m.

--WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. and Saturday vs. Nevada 1 p.m. both at Viejas Arena.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Georgia and Stanford, Saturday vs. Western Michigan and Northwestern and Sunday vs. UC Davis and Nebraska all in Tempe, Arizona.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Mississippi State and Sunday at Alabama.

-WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday and Sunday vs. TBD in La Jolla.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Sunday at California 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Sunday at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Hawaii 1:30 p.m. and Friday at SDSU 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Pepperdine 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Santa Clara 2 p.m. both at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Pepperdine 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Santa Clara 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Campbell 7:30 p.m., Friday vs. CSU Bakersfield 3:30 p.m. and Campbell 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Campbell 2:30 p.m. and CSU Bakersfield 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. CSU Bakersfield 12 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. UC Santa Barbara 12 p.m.