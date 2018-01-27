Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 29th-February 4th.

GULLS: The Gulls are back at the Nest this week but they only have one game. The Tucson Roadrunners come to the Valley View Casino Center Saturday and it’s Pink in the Rink and Family 4 Pack night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

SOCCER: Wednesday the reigning Major League Soccer champions Toronto F.C. are in San Diego. They’ll face the Club Tijuana Xolos 6:30 p.m. at USD Toreros Stadium in a friendly.

SUPER BOWL LII: Sunday the Super Bowl is on NBC 7 with coverage kicking off at 3:30 p.m. as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NBC 7’s Derek Togerson, MJ Acosta and photojournalist Dave Smith will be supplying features from all the festivities all week.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Gonzaga 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Grand Canyon 10 a.m. in Phoenix and Saturday vs. Arizona 10 a.m. in Tucson.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday vs. Princeton 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Stanford 7 p.m. both at UCSD.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Concordia (OR) 2 p.m. and Fort Lewis College 4:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Academy of Art 2 p.m. and Azusa Pacific 7p.m. and Sunday vs. Saint Martin’s 11:30 a.m. all in Las Vegas.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at Sonoma State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at San Francisco State 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at Sonoma State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at San Francisco State 7:30 p.m.

-FENCING: Saturday and Sunday at the Northwestern Invitational 5 a.m. in Notre Dame, Indiana.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Princeton 8:30 p.m. and Hawai’i 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Loyola Marymount 8 a.m. and Arizona State 11:30 a.m. all in Tempe, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. UC Davis 11 a.m. at UCSD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at California 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC Davis 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at UC Santa Barbara 2 p.m. and Saturday at Cal Poly 12 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Air Force 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Air Force.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday vs. Minnesota Scrimmage 7 a.m. in San Diego.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Harvard 12 p.m. and Wagner 4:40 p.m. and Sunday vs. Hartwick 6:45 a.m. and Brown 10:30 a.m. all in Rhode Island.