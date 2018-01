Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week on January 22nd-28th.

GULLS: The Gulls are on the road this week. Friday and Saturday they’re in Bakersfield to play the Condors.

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN: The 2018 Farmers Insurance Open is Thursday-Sunday at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The field includes local players Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Jamie Lovemark and Norman Xiong.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 7 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Santa Clara 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 2 p.m. at USD.

-WOMENS SWIMMING: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 12 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. TCU 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Duke/Louisville 1 p.m. both in Fort Worth, Texas.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMENS BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sonoma State 5:30 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sonoma State 7:30 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Grand Canyon 5 p.m. and Saturday at Ottawa (AZ) 1 p.m.

-WOMENS TENNIS: Saturday at SDSU (Exhibition) 12 p.m.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday at USD 12 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at UC Riverside (Exhibition) 3 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Colorado State 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at UNLV 7 p.m.

-WOMENS BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Colorado State and Saturday vs. UNLV 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 10 a.m. and Brigham Young 3 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMENS WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Alumni 11 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMENS TENNIS: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMENS TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the New Mexico Team Invitational all day in Albuquerque.