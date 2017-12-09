Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 11th-17th.

GULLS: After weeks on the road the Gulls finally return to the nest. Wednesday and Saturday they host the Stockton Heat 7 p.m. both nights. Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss night so bring a new stuffed bear to throw on the ice after the Gulls first goal. The bears will go to the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive benefitting Rady Children’s Hospital.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Colorado 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. North Texas 7:30 p.m.

-WOMENS SWIMMING: Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay/NAU 10 a.m. in San Diego.

-WOMENS BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. University of Texas at San Antonio 5 p.m. at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMENS BASKETBALL: Sunday at Cal State L.A. 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday at Cal State L.A. 7:30 p.m.