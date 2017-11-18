Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017)

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 20th-26th.

GULLS: It’s a busy week for the Gulls as they have a trio of games. Wednesday they’re in Tucson to face the Roadrunners before heading home Friday to host Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Sunday they’re back on the road as they head to San Jose.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Eastern Illinois 7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena, Thursday vs. Sacramento State 10 p.m. and Friday vs. either Georgia or Cal State Fullerton TBA both in Fullerton.

-FOOTBALL: Friday vs. New Mexico 12:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Central Michigan 2:15 p.m. in the Bahamas and Saturday vs. TBD.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Dominican 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific 3 p.m. in the UC San Diego Thanksgiving Classic.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Alaska Fairbanks 2:30 p.m. in Bellingham, Washington.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Little Rock 7 p.m. and Saturday at Grand Canyon 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Pepperdine and Wednesday vs. Long Beach State both at Jenny Craig Pavilion 6 p.m.