Stephen Curry Involved in Multi-Car Crash in California, Police Say

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-car crash Friday right before 9 a.m. on Highway 24 in Oakland, according to the Oakland California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, Curry was hit twice when a car spun out and hit him, and then another car rear-ended his black Porsche Panamera. His car was damaged, but Curry, wearing a black hoodie, appears to be doing alright. CHP said the rainy weather in the Bay Area may be to blame for the crash.

A source from the Warriors organization confirmed Curry was involved in a "minor accident" and that he "appears to be OK."

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry arrived at shootaround shortly after the crash to receive treatment for his groin injury.

The two-time MVP is still recovering from a strained groin and has not played since Nov. 8. Curry is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

