At 11:30 Friday morning the New Seaforth pulled up to the dock at Seaforth Sportfishing in San Diego. The 85-foot ship returned 26 anglers from a half-day trip, which means they didn’t get too far out.

But they sure had success.

“46 yellowtail and 35 bonito,” said deckhand Evan Sellers, who’s been on fishing boats for nearly a decade. “It made for a nice morning.”

But it might get even nicer. Record surface water temperatures are certainly going to have an impact on the world’s most prolific sportfishing fleet.

“It’s reaching almost 80 degrees out there,” said Sellers. “I’ve never seen that before.”

The question … is that a good thing or a bad thing?

“Water temperature definitely dictates what’s available to recreational fishermen,” said Owyn Snodgrass, a research fisheries biologist at the National Marine Fisheries Service in La Jolla. “When you have these warmer water years they sometimes cycle through and bring more tropical species within range of sportfishermen which means it can be really beneficial for the local economy and fishing.”

Snodgrass says while there have been peaks of record temps this summer the ocean waters off San Diego have been warming for four to five years now and that means a slight change in the amount and type of marine life.

“Anything is possible to show up,” said Snodgrass. “You could see blue marlin, even. A couple of years ago we had a blue marlin a couple of years ago which was amazing.”

That blue marlin was about 600 pounds and larger sportfish is something these warmer water currents are keeping closer to the San Diego coast, especially the tuna.

“We’re seeing bigger yellowfin than we normally see,” said Snodgrass. “Some of the fish we saw last year are similar to the fish that are caught off (world-renowned Mexican tuna fishery) Guadalupe Island which is unheard of to see 200-300 pound Bluefin locally.”

As is the presence of a burrfish, which was found recently on a kelp paddy 10 miles off of Mission Bay.

“Most pelagic fish, the distribution of them is highly influenced by the warmer water currents. So it’s pretty cool. They have been recorded as far north as San Pedro but not very common. Super rare, beautiful fish.”

Snodgrass collects samples of tuna for testing. When he started in 2007 his sampling season went from July to September.

“The past two of three years the sampling has begun in April and gone all the way to December for these larger big Bluefin which could be very much influenced by the water temperatures not cooling as much during the winter.”

Warmer water keeps more fish longer and that means more anglers making more trips and that means good things for San Diego sportfishers.

“Keep all the guys busy down here,” said Sellers. “Keep all the captains and deckhands working.”