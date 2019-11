Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November fourth-tenth.

GULLS: The Gulls are back on the road this week. Friday they’re in Bakersfield before heading to San Jose Sunday.

PADRES: The Padres unveil their new brown uniforms Saturday at Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Pebble Beach.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday-Saturday at the Mountain West Championship in Boise, Idaho.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Texas Southern 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Brigham Young.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Hawai’i and Saturday vs. Towson 12 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Colorado State 2 p.m. both at Peterson Gym.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: SDSU Fall Classic II Friday-Sunday at the Aztec Tennis Center all day.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Omaha 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Nevada 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

-ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic in Mission Bay.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Long Beach State 3:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Sunday at the Oracle ITA Fall National Championship in Newport and Friday-Sunday at the Arizona State Invitational.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Bernardino (Exhibition) 6 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Pacific 7 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Portland.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at San Francisco and Saturday at Santa Clara.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Stetson 10 a.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Portland 7 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the Fall Classic in San Diego all day.

-MEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the Fall Classic in San Diego all day.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships at USC and Sunday at the Elite Team 3 Fundraiser 10 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the USC Diving Invite 11 a.m. all three days and Saturday at UC Santa Barbara.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday and Saturday at the GNAC/CCAA Conference Challenge in Billingham, Washington.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State L.A. and Saturday vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills both 7 p.m. at UCSD RIMAC Arena.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon.

-BASEBALL: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon (Exhibition) 11 a.m. at UCSD Triton Ballpark.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. UC Davis 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic 6 a.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday vs. Simon Fraser 12 p.m. at the UCSD RIMAC Arena.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Simon Fraser 1 p.m. at CSUSM.

-VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 5 p.m. both at CSUSM.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Biola and Saturday vs. Concordia Irvine in the CCAA/PacWest Conference 5 p.m. both days in L.A.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon.