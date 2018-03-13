Voters to Decide on SDSU West, San Diego City Council Approves Ballot Initiative - NBC 7 San Diego
Voters to Decide on SDSU West, San Diego City Council Approves Ballot Initiative

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    San Diego Explained: Mission Valley Stadium Site

    There is a battle over the stadium formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium. On this San Diego Explained, what the options are for the future of SDCCU Stadium. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

    SDSU West will join Soccer City on the November ballot after a unanimous vote Monday by the San Diego City Council.

    SDSU West is the proposed redevelopment of the Mission Valley site where SDCCU Stadium currently sits. Their idea is to build a new 35,000-seat stadium for the Aztecs football program along with a river park, campus expansion, and research center.

    The SoccerCity proposal set forth by FS Investors includes a 22,000-seat stadium to draw a Major League Soccer expansion team (expandable to 32,000 for Aztecs football) along with a river park, retail entities, and room for SDSU to grow.

    Each proposal needs a simple majority to be approved. If both initiatives are approved by voters in November, the one with the highest vote total will pass.

