SDSU West will join Soccer City on the November ballot after a unanimous vote Monday by the San Diego City Council.
SDSU West is the proposed redevelopment of the Mission Valley site where SDCCU Stadium currently sits. Their idea is to build a new 35,000-seat stadium for the Aztecs football program along with a river park, campus expansion, and research center.
The SoccerCity proposal set forth by FS Investors includes a 22,000-seat stadium to draw a Major League Soccer expansion team (expandable to 32,000 for Aztecs football) along with a river park, retail entities, and room for SDSU to grow.
Each proposal needs a simple majority to be approved. If both initiatives are approved by voters in November, the one with the highest vote total will pass.