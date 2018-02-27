USD Basketball Returns to Practice After Coach Arrested

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: Head coach Lamont Smith of the San Diego Toreros looks on during a first-round game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament against the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena on March 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Portland won 60-55. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just two days after the arrest of head coach Lamont Smith, the University of San Diego basketball team returned to practice Tuesday afternoon.

"Obviously, the last 48 hours were filled with a lot of emotions, lot's of things going on, but we've come together real close," said acting head coach Sam Scholl.

Scholl, previously an assistant coach at USD, was elevated to acting head coach on Monday when USD placed Lamont Smith on administrative leave



"It's a situation, the last 48 hours, where we had some real life things that we had to deal with, we went through them together, talked about it together, yeah, it was a rough situation, but we're going to get through it."

Smith was arrested in the Bay Area Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers were sent to the Toreros team hotel after the school's 64-61 win over the University of San Francisco to check on reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

They talked to a woman who claimed she was assualted by Smith, who was not at the hotel at the time. She says they were intimately involved. The woman was take to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found and arrested Smith, who is married with two children, at the Oakland airport priot to this flight back to San Diego Sunday morning.

Scholl says players on the Toreros team did not see Smith being arrested at the airport.

Asked if he has had any contact with Smith since the arrest, Scholl said, "We had one conversation as a staff with him Monday night and that's were it's at."

"it was a lot of fun today to get to playing basketball"

"collaboratively, we are blessed to have a great group of coaches we're all going to work together to coach this team. this is going to be a group effort, we're all going to come together even tighter, lock arms harder."

For the USD players, many who have known Smith for more than 3 years, the details of Smith's arrest is quite different from the man they know as "Coach."



"Anybody who knows him and heard what the allegations were, was taken aback at first, just shock and disbelief," said senior forward Cameron Neubaurer.

"It was tough to process, we're not used to this, but we look to our left and right and see our guys and we have to be there for them."

USD coaches and players said getting back on the basketball court and going through a practice was good for the team.

"You can see at practice, the guys are like this is back to normal, it's a relief to get back on the court. We have strong willed players that are going to work together," said Scholl.



Neubaurer added, "I think everybody was excited to get back on the court, we have a big week ahead of us. We're focused on BYU."

USD plays BYU Saturday in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.



For Scholl, Saturday will be his debut as an NCAA head coach, his plan is to "keep things the same, keep what's working" and collaborate with other coaches on the USD staff.



Scholl's only previous experience as head coach at the college level came in an exhibition when he was an assistant at Santa Clara. The Broncos were on an off-season foreeign trip, when then Santa Clara head coach Kerry Keating let each assistant coach a game. Scholl's turn to coach came against British Columbia College, Scholl won the game, USD is hoping Scholl can keep his coaching perfection going through the WCC tournament.





