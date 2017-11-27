UC San Diego Announces 'New Era' With Move to Big West Conference - NBC 7 San Diego
UC San Diego Announces 'New Era' With Move to Big West Conference

The UC San Diego Tritons will begin a full Big West competitive slate in the 2020-21 academic year, university officials said Monday

By Derek Togerson and Todd Strain

    UC San Diego announced Monday the university has accepted an invitation to join the Big West Conference, paving the way for a Division-1 athletics program.

    Students at UC San Diego voted in 2016 to approve a fee increase to fund a D-1 athletics program and the faculty followed suit in early 2017.

    The UC San Diego Tritons will begin a full Big West competitive slate in the 2020-21 academic year, university officials said Monday.

    First up will be men's volleyball this year with women's water polo beginning conference play in 2019. 

    The Big West currently consists of:

    UC Davis
    Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
    Cal-State Fullerton
    UC Riverside
    Cal-State Northridge
    Long Beach State
    UC Irvine
    UC Santa Barbara
    Hawaii

    The move to Division 1 is expected to take up to six years to complete. There is an NCAA-mandated 4-year reclassification period. 

    Once that's complete, it's likely UC San Diego will be eligible for all Big West Championships in NCAA Division I sports in Fall 2024.

    The Tritons will have to get their funding for athletic scholarships up to the proper level and several sports schedules have been decided for years out. Some sports will likely be able to move up sooner than others.

    The Tritons have had multiple sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s water polo compete in the Division II NCAA Tournament in recent years.

