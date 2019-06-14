A Sheriff's Deputy was reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 at Oracle Arena Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to give Canada its first-ever NBA championship. Sheriff's officials said the deputy denied the executive access to the court because he didn't have proper credentials.

Witnesses on the scene tell NBC Bay Area the Raptors executive involved in the altercation is Masai Ujiri, the team's president of basketball operations and former general manager.

Deputies are calling the incident a misdemeanor battery on an officer and they, along with the Oakland Police Department, are investigating the matter.

The executive is not in custody, but officers plan to hand the case to the district attorney, officials said.

"We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video," Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the NBA and are awaiting a response.