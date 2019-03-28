'It Just Feels Different,' Fans Fired Up For Opening Day

It was the best of new beginnings. The San Diego Padres shut out the San Francisco Giants, 2-0, Thursday at Petco Park.

Fans filled the stands for the home opener of what many truly believe — in their heart of hearts — will be a new and different and winning San Diego Padres.

“This year, it just feels different,” one Friars faithful said as he walked toward the ballpark. “It feels like we can go further into the season and, you know, have a chance to at least make the playoffs.”

The weather couldn’t have been better. The breeze gently moved the massive American flag that was rolled out for the anthem on the bright, green field while fireworks sent a light trail of smoke into the air.

Teammates smiled at each other. Fans roared for the newest hometown heroes Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis, Jr. and Chris Paddack.

At his first at-bat, Machado took a couple of rips. If he was trying to impress us, there's no need. One glance around at the jerseys in East Village, it was obvious he is already in our hearts.

It's no secret San Diego hopes to see more wins out of this year's team. It's been eight straight years of losing baseball for us. Our last winning season for the Petco Park crowd was 2010.

Even so, fans said on opening day they always had a little hope.

"Deep down in you, you knew it was false hope," one fan told NBC 7. "This year it's legit, man. We're ready."

"It's gonna be our year," another fan chimed in.