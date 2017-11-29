SDSU to Unveil Plans for Expansion at Mission Valley Stadium Site

San Diego State Universty will release new details Wednesday regarding plans for a campus expansion at the Mission Valley stadium site.

University leaders, architects, and project consultants are expected to reveal plans at a media event scheduled for 11 a.m.

Then on Thursday, Aztec athletic officials plan to announce what's in the works for the stadium portion of the plan.

The SDSU West initiative intends to compete with the soccer city plan on the November 2018 ballot.

First Look at SDSU West Campus Plans

NBC 7 gets a sneak peek at what San Diego State University is thinking about building on the site of what once was known as Qualcomm Stadium. (Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017)

San Diego State University leaders shared an exclusive first look at the plan for an expanded campus at the Mission Valley Stadium Site.

SDSU West will compete with Soccer City on the ballot in 2018, but unlike Soccer City we haven't seen many details about their vision, until now.

SDSU's vision for a west campus includes a football stadium, apartments, buildings, and classrooms.

To deal with the annual rainy season, not to mention a huge 50-year flood, SDSU's design team wants to restore the watershed to its more natural state.

They've proposed an open space much larger than the $40 million river park shown in renderings proposed by Soccer City.

The green space would likely include sports fields, a dog park, and lots of trails which will blend up into the campus. It will be at a lower elevation so water can’t get up to the site.