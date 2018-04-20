Padres' Ross Falls Four Outs Short of History

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 20: Tyson Ross #38 of the San Diego Padres delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres entered their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the only team in Major League Baseball without a no-hitter. Tyson Ross almost changed that.

Ross got the nod for San Diego and what a night it turned out to be for the righty. He had a no-hitter going with two-outs in the eighth inning, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Arizona’s Christian Walker sent a double over Franchy Cordero’s head ending Ross’ bid for history.

But it was still a solid night on the mound for Ross. He pitched 7 2/3 innings allowing only one hit, one earned run and finished the night with 10 strikeouts. The Friars starter has been working hard to come back strong after his shoulder injury and thoracic outlet surgery last season. He left the game in the eighth inning, just missing the no-hitter, but proving he’s back and ready to dominate on the mound.

Offensively the Padres got on the board first when Cordero hit a monster 489 foot home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning. It’s the longest home run so far in the majors. The solo shot was his third homer of the season.

Before the game Wil Myers was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Myers landed on the DL after just three games because of nerve irritation in his right arm. In the top of the 9th inning, the Friars outfielder singled to center field; that was his second hit of the game. He’d make it home after Christian Villanueva’s RBI single to left center field. With that the Padres took a 2-1 lead over the Diamondbacks.

The Padres broke a three game skid with a 4-1 over the Diamondbacks. The second game of the set is on Saturday April 21 at 5:10 p.m. PST from Chase Field.



