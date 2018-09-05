Mickelson 'Pheeling Phierce' After Ryder Cup Announcement

So honored to be a part of Team USA! PHEELING PATRIOTIC PHEELING PHIERCE! 🇺🇸🕺 #RyderCup @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/6NGa6ESXxU

In case you missed it, Phil Mickelson was announced as one of Jim Furyk’s Ryder Cup Captain’s pick Tuesday evening.

Lefty showed off his patriotic side by tweeting out a picture of himself rocking red, white and blue by wearing a pair of American flag glasses, bandana and a dress shirt.

The San Diego Native tweeted out saying, “So honored to be a part of Team USA! PHEELING PATRIOTIC PHEELING PHIERCE! He received words of support throughout twitter this morning many calling him a “legend” and many happy to see him being chosen as Captain’s pick. Mickelson who just joined twitter a couple weeks ago has seemed to become a master overnight.

Other picks for Ryder Cup Captain’s include Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods. This will be Mickelson’s 12th straight year participating in the cup. The U.S has not won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993.

The event takes place from September 25 to 30 at Le Golf National in Paris.