Mickelson 'Pheeling Phierce' After Ryder Cup Announcement

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 2 hours ago

    In case you missed it, Phil Mickelson was announced as one of Jim Furyk’s Ryder Cup Captain’s pick Tuesday evening.

    Lefty showed off his patriotic side by tweeting out a picture of himself rocking red, white and blue by wearing a pair of American flag glasses, bandana and a dress shirt.

    The San Diego Native tweeted out saying, “So honored to be a part of Team USA! PHEELING PATRIOTIC PHEELING PHIERCE! He received words of support throughout twitter this morning many calling him a “legend” and many happy to see him being chosen as Captain’s pick. Mickelson who just joined twitter a couple weeks ago has seemed to become a master overnight.

    Other picks for Ryder Cup Captain’s include Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods. This will be Mickelson’s 12th straight year participating in the cup. The U.S has not won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993.

    The event takes place from September 25 to 30 at Le Golf National in Paris.

      

