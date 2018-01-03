Pair of Gulls Net Franchise Firsts In Latest Win

Kalle Kossila became the first San Diego Gulls player to notch four assists in an AHL game during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas.

The Gulls trailed 2-1 in the 2nd period Wednesday against the Stars.

But then Corey Tropp and Kalle Kossila got on a roll when Texas kept sending players to the penalty box.

Tropp scored three power play goals in a span of three minutes and 32 seconds to help the Gulls post a 4-3 road victory.

Just think if you had gone to the concession line in that short period of time.

Tropp became the first Gulls player to score a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) since San Diego became an AHL town.

He planted himself near the crease and was able to capitalize off rebounds thanks in part to the man advantage.

Meanwhile, Kossila assisted on every single Tropp goal – and another tally by Nic Kerdiles.

Kossila finished with four assists which was a career-high and set a Gulls franchise record as well.

Current San Diego defenseman Andy Welinski and former Gulls All-Star Brandon Montour also have tallied four points in a game before but never had all four of those come in the form of assists.

San Diego has now won six of its last eight contests.

Kerdiles finished with a goal and an assist for his third multi-point game of the season. When he is healthy and on the ice, he gives opponents another weapon to fear when the Gulls are on the attack.

Kerdiles has now scored four times in his last six outings and has eight points in his last eight games.

The Gulls open up a four-game homestand this weekend when the San Jose Barracuda come to town Friday and Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.