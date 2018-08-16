Padres start Diamondbacks Series with a Loss

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 16: Jacob Nix #63 of the San Diego Padres, center, is taken out of the game during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on August 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

In his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies less than a week ago, rookie pitcher Jacob Nix held his own in the big show when he threw for six innings of scoreless ball. But Thursday night was a totally different story against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. The righty didn't make out of the first inning and allowed five runs.

In the first inning Nix faced David Peralta who launched a three-run homer to center field. His 22nd homerun of the season gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead and set the tone for a quick outing for Nix.

Arizona added two more thanks to an RBI single by Alex Avila and that was all skipper Andy Green needed to see. Nix left with the bases loaded after pitching just 2/3 of an inning. The Diamondbacks lead the way 5-0 by the end of the first inning.

The Friars got on the board in the eighth inning thanks to Hunter Renfroe and a towering solo shot to center field. However, the outfielder’s 13th homer of the season wasn't nearly enough to dig his team out of the hole.

The Padres dropped the first game of the set 5-1. The second game of the series is on Friday August 17 at 7:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.



