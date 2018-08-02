Padres Win in Series Opener against Cubs

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 02: Austin Hedges #18 of the San Diego Padres is greeted by Eric Hosmer (R) and Christian Villanueva (L) after hitting a thee-run homer against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning on August 2, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

It's been a rough season for the Padres, particularly in the month of July when the team went 5-20. But Thursday night marked a new month of games for the Friars when the faced the Chicago Cubs to start their latest road trip.

The Padres were trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning. Austin Hedges answered the call with a three-run blast to left field. His seventh home run of the season gave the Friars a 3-1 lead. It also gave the offense the boost it needed.

In the top of the eighth inning A.J. Ellis doubled to left field which plated Freddy Galvis and added to the Padres lead 5-1. After losing the last seven games in a row, San Diego kicked off the month of August with a 6-1 victory of the Cubs.

The second game of the set is on Friday August 3 at 11:20 a.m. PST at Wrigley Field.



