Padres Win Series Opener against Rockies

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 21: Austin Hedges #18 of the San Diego Padres follows through on a sixth inning solo homerun against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Padres opened up the three game series against the Colorado Rockies with a victory at Coors Field Tuesday night. The Friars are looking to turn the page after dropping the last two consecutive series. After tonight’s loss the Rockies are a game and half back from first place in the National League West, while the Padres remain in last place in the division.

Eric Hosmer opened up the scoreboard in the first inning with a 428 foot homerun to center field. The two-run blast was his 13th homer of the year and gave the Padres an early 2-0 lead.

The Rockies played catch up in the fifth inning when Chris Iannetta launched a solo shot to the left field and tied the game at three runs apiece.

Austin Hedges hit the game winner in the top of the sixth inning; a solo homerun to left center field. His tenth homer of the season sealed the 4-3 victory for San Diego.

The second game of the set is on Wednesday August 22 at 5:40 p.m. PST at Coors Field.