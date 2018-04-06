Padres Win Road Opener against Reigning World Series Champs

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 06: Luis Perdomo #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Perhaps a road trip is just what the San Diego Padres needed after going 1-6 to start the season. The Friars traveled to Minute Maid Park on Friday to face the reigning World Series Champions, the Houston Astros. Luis Perdomo took the mound for his second start of the season and was looking for redemption after a disappointing outing against the Milwaukee Brewers during Opening Weekend at Petco Park. This time he had a much better night on the hill. In five innings pitched the righty only allowed four hits and one earned run. He finished with four strikeouts.

Offensively the Padres got to work right away. Jose Pirela took advantage of an Astros error and scored in the top of the first inning to give San Diego the early 1-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Pirela brought in a couple more. The Venezuelan born player doubled to deep right field which brought Austin Hedges and Manuel Margot home and added to the Friars lead 3-1.

Christian Villanueva started at third base against the Astros and showed off his offensive skills at the plate as well. The 26 year old sent an RBI double to left field in the ninth inning to seal the 4-1 victory for the Padres.

The series continues with game two from Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. PST.



