Padres Wear El Paso Caps to Aid Shooting Victims

Major League Baseball teams have minor league affiliates all across the country. When they’re run well the big league club has more than a good working relationship with the farm team; they become somewhat invested in that community.

The Padres run their Triple-A operation in El Paso, TX with the Chihuahuas. So the Friars are doing something to help El Paso after last weekend’s horrific mass shooting.

San Diego will be wearing El Paso caps during batting practice before Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Those caps will then be signed by each player and coach and auctioned off with the proceeds going to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

The ability to do at least a little bit to help is something the current Major League Padres are more than willing to do.

“It means a ton,” said Rod Barajas, the Padres bench coach who managed in El Paso for three years and was a player there for a season. “Not just to myself but to the players. I’d say about half the guys here spent some time in El Paso to get the know the people. The tragedy that happened down there affected everybody. We know what type of people the El Pasoans are and to be struggling and going through what they’ve gone through, we’re more than willing to do whatever we can do to try and ease their pain.”

In addition to what’s made from the auction the Padres organization will make an additional $30,000 donation to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund from the Padres Foundation, Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler.

To help or make a donation to the fund click here.

