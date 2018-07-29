Padres Watch Hoffman’s Hall of Fame Speech from Petco Park

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 29: Christian Villanueva #22 of the San Diego Padres scores ahead of the tag of John Ryan Murphy #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game PETCO Park on July 29, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Before the Padres faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, the players and coaches filled the dugout to watch Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame speech on the video board at Petco Park.

The team opened the gates to Friars fans so they could watch the ceremony as well. As the legendary closer claimed his spot in baseball immortality, the Padres got swept by the Diamondbacks.

In the third inning, Arizona had a 2-0 lead. Wil Myers stepped up to the plate and with runners on the corners he sent a two-run RBI double to deep center field.

A.J. Ellis and Manuel Margot scored and tied the game at two runs apiece.

Joey Lucchesi got the start for the Padres and in 4 1/3 innings of work the rookie gave up six hits and five earned runs including back-to-back homers in the fourth inning. The Diamondbacks won 5-4 and sealed the series sweep.

Former Friars manager Bruce Bochy will be in town with his current team as the Padres start a two-game set against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park. Bochy skipped the Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday and flew out to Cooperstown to support Hoffman on his big day.