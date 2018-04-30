Padres Start Series against Giants with a Loss

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 30: Manager Andy Green #14 of the San Diego Padres takes the ball from pitcher Craig Stammen #34 taking Stammen out of the game against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the eighth inning at AT&T Park on April 30, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are in San Francisco to face their divisional rivals this week. This is the last stateside road trip for the Friars before they head to Monterrey, Mexico for an international series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday May 4.

Eric Lauer made his second career start with the Padres toeing the rubber against Giants starter Jeff Samardzija. Lauer put in five innings work and allowed seven hits with three earned runs and seven strikeouts.

The Giants opened up the scoreboard in the first inning. Andrew McCutchen sent an RBI triple to deep centerfield and with that gave his team an early 1-0 lead. After the first inning the locals had a 3-0 lead over the Padres.

In the sixth inning the Padres dug out of the whole and tied the game at three runs apiece. A sacrifice fly by A.J. Ellis and an RBI single by Chase Headley put the Friars over the top 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Padres closer Brad Hand couldn’t close it out. The Giants cut their deficit 4-5 and loaded the bases. That was all former Friar Nick Hundley needed. Hundley sent an RBI single to center field and the Giants won in walk-off fashion 6-5.

The second game of the series is set for Tuesday May 1 at 7:15 p.m. PST at AT&T Park.