Padres Problems at the Plate Continue

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 4: Chase Headley #12 of the San Diego Padres looks up after taking a strike during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on April 4, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

After a victorious night in game two against the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres looked to keep the momentum going against their divisional rivals in the penultimate game of the series from Petco Park Wednesday night. Clayton Richard was on the mound for San Diego but didn’t fare as well against the Rockies compared to his opening day outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. After five innings of work the lefty allowed eight hits and five runs.

The Rockies got on the board early. In the first inning, with a one run lead, Trevor Story hit a ground rule double to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado made it home and the visitors added to their lead 3-0. Ian Desmond gave his squad some offensive insurance in the top of the second inning with a two run RBI single to center field which put Colorado at a 5-0 advantage.

The Padres rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning and avoided the shut out. With a run on the board Hunter Renfroe singled to center field and brought Eric Hosmer home. But the late game push wasn’t enough to avoid the loss. The Padres dropped the third game of the set 5-2. The Rockies now hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

The series finale against the Rockies is set for Thursday April 5 at 12:10 p.m. at Petco Park.