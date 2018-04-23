Padres Offense Comes Alive against Rockies

DENVER, CO - APRIL 23: Franchy Cordero #33 of the San Diego Padres circlse the bases after hitting a 2 RBI home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Before Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres and their mile high divisional opponents had already faced off seven times this season. Earlier this month there was a major fight between the two teams when they met at Coors Field; but in the first game of this series the Friars were focused on swinging their bats with accuracy instead of their fists.

Carlos Asuaje got the offense started early with a three-run home run in the first inning. His second blast of the season gave the Padres a 4-0 lead. The Rockies caught up in their half of the inning thanks to a pair of two run homers from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, and eventually pulled ahead 5-4.

In the seventh inning, the San Diego bats came to life. Franchy Cordero opened the flood gates with a soaring two run homer to center field which put the Padres back in the lead 6-5. After that, the Friars couldn’t stop scoring. In the seventh inning alone the Friars scored nine runs. San Diego sealed the first game of the set with a 13-5 victory.

Game two is set for Tuesday April 24 at 5:40 p.m. PST from Coors Field.



