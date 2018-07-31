Padres Late Game Rally Falls Short against Giants

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 31: Manuel Margot #7 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI fielder's choice during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants PETCO Park on July 31, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

After a lengthy late game that lasted 12 innings the night before, The Padres played more bonus baseball in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. After 10 innings at Petco Park, the Giants prevailed 3-2 and sealed the series sweep.

The MLB non-waiver Trade Deadline came to a close on Tuesday afternoon. On a day full of last minute deals, the Padres front office was quiet. Ahead of the deadline, rumors were swirling that Chris Archer could potentially land in San Diego, but the right-handed starter is headed to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Padres are back on the road this week. After a rest day they’ll open their next road trip with the first of four games against the Chicago Cubs at 5:05 p.m. PST on Thursday August 2 at Wrigley Field.



