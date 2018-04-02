Padres Drop Series Opener against Rockies

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 2: Bryan Mitchell #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on April 2, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Even though the MLB regular season just started, the San Diego Padres had a shot at fresh start with the first of four games against the Colorado Rockies Monday night. Byran Mitchell made his Padres debut and his first career appearance at Petco Park. In five innings pitched, the righty allowed eight hits and five runs, including a two run homer by Ian Desmond in the fifth inning.

Wil Myers had a better night. The Friars outfielder launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center field that tied the game at one run a piece in the bottom of the first inning.

In the third inning the Padres were trailing by two runs when Carlos Asuaje sent an RBI double to right field. Eric Hosmer scored and San Diego cut the deficit 3-2.

A late push in the 9th inning gave the Padres hope after Cory Spangenberg launched a solo shot to center field and Jose Pirela hit an RBI triple to right field. But the trio of home runs by Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu earlier in the game gave the Rockies plenty of cushion for a 7-4 victory over the Padres.

The second game of the set is at 7:10 p.m. PST on Tuesday April 3 at Petco Park.



