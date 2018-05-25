Padres Drop Series Opener against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Clayton Richard #3 of the San Diego Padres pitchesin the forth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres were back in action Friday night as they kicked off the last leg of their 10-game road trip. The Friars faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of the three matchups from Dodgers Stadium.

Clayton Richard got the nod for San Diego facing L.A. starter Ross Stripling. Richard allowed four hits and four earned runs in six innings pitched. He collected the loss and moved to 3-6 on the season. Stripling however was in total command. The righty struck out 10 Padres batters and only allowed one run in 6.2 innings of work.

Matt Kemp once again went yard against his former team. The former Friars outfielder sent a towering three run homer to center field in the first inning and gave the Dodgers an early 3-0 lead. Kike Hernandez added a solo shot of his own to right center field in the bottom of the third inning. That gave the boys in blue a 4-1 lead, and they never looked back.

The Padres face the Dodgers once again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. PST at Dodgers Stadium. Jordan Lyles will oppose Alex Wood on the hill.



