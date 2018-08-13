Padres Drop Series Opener against Angels

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 13: Freddy Galvis #13 of the San Diego Padres hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on August 13, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres started the first of four games against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Monday night at Petco Park. The Friars are coming off back-to-back series wins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies and hoped to keep that trend going as they continued a 10 game homestand.

The Angels opened up the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when Jose Briceño hammered a solo shot 423 feet to left field. The visitors added another run and closed their half of the inning with a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third Freddy Galvis got the Padres on the board with his own solo homer. His ninth homerun of the year got San Diego on the board but they still trailed 2-1. Galvis went 2-for-4 on Monday belting his second homerun in two games. He’s hit in 12 of his last 17 games with four doubles and five home runs.

In the eighth Eric Hosmer hit a sacrifice fly to left field which tied the game at two runs apiece. But the Padres fell to the Angels after 10 innings, 6-3. The second game of the set is on Tuesday August 14 at 7:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.



