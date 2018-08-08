Padres Drop Second Game in Brewers Series

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 08: Brett Kennedy #60 of the San Diego Padres reacts after giving up a home run to Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Miller Park on August 8, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Padres faced the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. Right handed pitcher Brett Kennedy was just called up from Triple-A El Paso and made his major league debut against the Brewers at Miller Park. The rookie entered this game undefeated from the Friars minor league affiliate, but the big show is a humbling stage.

The Brewers blasted three home runs in the first inning alone, including a three-run blast by Jesus Aguilar. Kennedy became the first pitcher to allow three consecutive homers in the first inning of his debut. In four innings pitched, the righty allowed 11 hits and six earned runs.

Hunter Renfroe tried to make up some ground in the sixth inning with a two run homer to left field. His 11th of the season cut the Padres deficit to 7-3. But the Brewers hit five home runs in this contest and cruised to an 8-4 victory.

The series final is on Thursday August 9 at 11:10 a.m. PST at Miller Park.



