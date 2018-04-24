Padres Drop Second Game against Rockies

DENVER, CO - APRIL 24: Pitching coach Darren Balsley #36 of the San Diego Padres walks to the mound to confer with starting pitcher Eric Lauer #46 in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 24, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Inclement weather pushed the second game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies back by nearly an hour. Perhaps the rain delay was a hint at what was to come at Coors Field. Before the game and the downpour the Padres placed Eric Hosmer on the Family Medical Leave list and designated left handed pitcher Buddy Baumann for assignment.

That opened a spot for rookie Eric Lauer to move up from Triple-A El Paso and make his major league debut on the mound for the Friars.

The lefty had a rough first outing on the hill. In three innings pitched Lauer allowed six hits and six earned runs including a grand slam from Trevor Story in the top of the second inning. The Rockies tacked on another run in the fifth inning when Ian Desmond hit an RBI single to right field.

Colorado shut out San Diego 8-0 and split the series one game apiece. The final game is set for Wednesday April 25 at 12:10 p.m. PST.



