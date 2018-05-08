Padres Drop Second Game against Nationals

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 8: Clayton Richard #3 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on May 8, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

This nine game homestand is off to a shaky start for the San Diego Padres. Tuesday night the Padres suffered a shutout loss to the Washington Nationals in the second game of the series from Petco Park.

Clayton Richard got the nod for the Friars. He notched a season-high eight strikeouts in eight innings of work. That also marks the longest a Padres starter has gone in a game this season. The Nationals were able to get the lefty for three earned runs including a Matt Adams RBI triple to left center field in the top of the fifth inning. That put the visitors on the board and gave Washington a 1-0 lead.

The first hit of the game for San Diego didn’t come until the seventh inning when Travis Jankowski singled to center field. The only other hit came from Raffy Lopez in the ninth inning when he singled to right field. The Padres fell to the Nationals 4-0.

The series finale is set for Wednesday May 9 at 6:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.



