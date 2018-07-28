Padres Drop Second Game against Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 28: Jon Jay #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres PETCO Park on July 28, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The ghost of players past came back to haunt the Padres on Saturday afternoon in the form of Jon Jay. The former Padres outfielder hit a go-ahead double and three RBIs on the way to a 9-4 victory for his new squad, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Diego entered the third inning trailing 4-0 against Arizona, but Manuel Margot got the Padres on the board with an RBI single to left field in the bottom half of the inning. Wil Myers smacked a two run RBI double to deep center and the Friars cut the deficit to 4-3 by the end of the third.

Starting pitcher Tyson Ross evened up the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. The righty sent an RBI single to center to tie the game at four runs apiece. That was all the offense the Friars could muster. The series finale is on Sunday July 28 at 1:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.

Before the game fans in attendance will get to watch legendary Padres closer Trevor Hoffman’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame live on the video board at Petco Park. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. PST with the broadcast starting at 10:30 a.m. PST.



