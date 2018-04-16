Padres Drop First Game of Series against the Dodgers

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 16: Christian Villanueva #22 of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on April 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres were on a roll after winning the series against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend. They looked to keep the momentum going as they started a three game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park Monday night. Instead, the Friars slid to last place in the National League West standings after dropping the first game of the series against their divisional rivals.

One Padres player that has been impressive and consistent this season is Christian Villanueva. San Diego’s third baseman showed why he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite when he launched a two run blast to left field in the bottom of the second inning. His sixth homerun of the season gave the Friars a 2-1 lead; it also made him the fifth Padres rookie to hit homeruns in three consecutive games (Alex Dickerson was the last player to do so in July 2016).

In the top of the third inning the Dodgers regained the lead and were ahead 3-2. Former Padres outfielder Matt Kemp sent a three run homerun to left field to put the Dodgers over the top 6-2. It was Kemp’s second homerun of the year.

The Dodgers had one more gut punch for the Padres. In the top of the ninth inning another former Friar, Yasmani Grandal sent a grand slam to left center field which sealed the victory for the Dodgers. LA won the first game of the series 10-3.

Game two is set for 7:10 p.m. Tuesday April 17 at Petco Park.



