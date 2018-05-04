Padres Drop First Game in Mexico Series

The San Diego Padres were the home team at the Estadio de Beisbol, Monterrey against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night. In the first game of the Mexico series, the Dodgers completed their first combined no-hitter in franchise history against the Friars. This was the 23rd overall no-hitter for the boys in blue, which is the most in the majors.

Former Padres and Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela threw out the first pitch in the series opener to Friars’ third baseman, Christian Villanueva. The Guadalajara native is the only Mexican-born player on either roster. Ironically, it was Valenzuela who got the nod for the Padres in the first ever MLB game played in Monterrey in 1996 when San Diego faced the New York Mets.

This time around Joey Luchessi was toeing the rubber for San Diego. The rookie threw five innings and allowed five hits with three earned runs. His counterpart Walker Buehler had an historic night. Buelher threw six innings of no-hit ball and struck out eight Friars batters. Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore each threw an inning with zero hits to seal the 4-0 victory and their spots in history.

Game two from Monterrey is on Saturday May 5 at 4:10 p.m. PST.



