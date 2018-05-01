Padres Beat Giants 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 01: Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by Christian Villanueva #22 after Hosmer hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninth inning at AT&T Park on May 1, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres were back at AT&T Park for the second game of the series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. Tyson Ross was back on the hill for San Diego. Ross pitched six innings and allowed only four hits with one earned run. He finished the night with nine strikeouts.

The Friars offense was jump started by Christian Villanueva. In the first inning the Mexican-born third baseman sent his ninth home run of the season to the left field seats and gave the Padres an early 1-0 lead. Villanueva leads all major league rookies in home runs.

The Padres defense was on display Tuesday night as well. In the bottom of the sixth inning Giants third baseman Evan Longoria popped on up to right field, but Travis Jankowski made a stellar diving catch to secure the out.

The game was tied 2-2 in the ninth inning until Eric Homser stepped up to the plate. Hosmer smacked what would be the go-ahead home run to right field and sealed the victory for the Padres 3-2.

The series finale against the Giants is on Wednesday May 2 at 12:45 p.m. PST at AT&T Park.



