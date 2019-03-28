OnFriar Podcast: THE PADRES ARE UNDEFEATED!!

The Padres won on Opening Day for the first time since 2011. It's easy to say this is just one of 162 games but this time it meant something more.

This game had more hype and higher expectations than any opener in recent Padres memory. They added future Hall of Famer Manny Machado on a $300 million contract in the off-season and promoted super prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. sooner than anyone would have ever expected.

If they had gone out and laid an egg all the extra eyes they had on this game would have probably gone away thinking "same old Padres." So beating the Giants and ace Madison Bumgarner 2-0 doesn't just make them 1-0. It almost legitimizes them as a team that has the potential to be really good.

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson were at Petco Park for all the festivities and offer up a special edition of the #OnFriar Podcast to look at what went well on Opening Day and what this really means for the team going forward.