This 1997 file photo shows figure skating champion Tara Lipinsky and coach Richard Callaghan at the Detroit Skating Club.

Richard Callaghan, famed coach of Olympians such as Tara Lipinski and Todd Eldredge, was banned for life from figure skating Wednesday by the sport's governing bodies due to sexual misconduct allegations, NBC News reported.

Callaghan was declared permanently ineligible on Wednesday by the U.S. Center for Safesport, the federally recognized watchdog of the U.S. Olympics community, with the causes listed on its website as "physical misconduct," "emotional misconduct" and "sexual misconduct involving minor."

Safesport says in its database that the sexual misconduct ruling is still "subject to appeal/not yet final."

Callaghan's attorney, Dean Groulx, told NBC News he believes the Safesport investigation was a "witch hunt."