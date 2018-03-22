Northern Colorado Ends USD’s Season

Northern Colorado bounced the Toreros from the CIT bracket by a score of 86-75 on Wednesday night.

20 wins, a coaching change and three extra home games.

It sure has been an unorthodox season for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team.

The Toreros battled the University of Northern Colorado Wednesday night in the CIT quarterfinals but ultimately came up short in their quest to further extend their season.

The Bears earned an 86-75 win at Jenny Craig Pavilion and capitalized on 17 USD turnovers.

San Diego built a ten-point lead early in the first half and led by five at intermission thanks in part to junior sensation Isaiah Pineiro.

Pineiro scored 25 points and collected ten rebounds and carried the USD offense for the majority of the game.

The other USD junior named Isaiah (Wright) chipped in with 23 points in another strong showing. But the two Isaiahs needed help.

The Bears went on a 7-0 run early in the second half to tie the game at 45.

USD went cold for a stretch of about six minutes and the offensive lull allowed Northern Colorado to take control of the game.

When Andre Spicht dropped a corner three with the shot clock winding down it gave the visitors a commanding 69-59 advantage and sealed USD’s fate.

San Diego finished the season 20-14.

Acting head coach Sam Scholl went 2-2 in the absence of Lamont Smith and when asked after the game if he would be interested in the position full time he said “extremely.”

Scholl also mentioned that he has faith in USD Athletic Director Bill McGillis to find the best man for the job.



Pineiro and Wright both praised Scholl and the entire coaching staff for their dedication and leadership throughout the course of the season.



Check back in with NBC7.com as we keep an eye on the USD coaching search.