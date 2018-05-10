New Starter, Same Result for Padres

Jordan Lyles struck out six batters and allowed only two runs to score (one unearned) in his first start of the season Thursday.

Jordan Lyles did his job Thursday night against the Cardinals. He just needed some more run support.

In his first start of the year after getting promoted from the bullpen to the starting rotation, Lyles gave his team a chance to win by going five innings and holding the Cards to five hits, two runs (one earned).

Lyles also struck out six batters but San Diego could not come out on top and lost 2-1.

His only major mistake came on a full count pitch to Tommy Pham in the fifth inning.

Pham loves playing at Petco Park and recorded his sixth homer of the season to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

Pham now has nine hits in seven career games at Petco Park, batting .429 (9-for-21) with a double, a triple, a homer and two RBI.

Lyles had taken over Brian Mitchell's spot in the rotation after the righty was demoted to the bullpen earlier this week.

Mitchell has not earned a single victory as a starting pitcher this season and his earned run average has ballooned to 6.47.

Former San Diego pitcher Miles Mikolas held the Friars to just one run in 6.2 innings of work.

Catcher Raffy Lopez did the damage with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning.

While the Padres offense mainly struggled against Mikolas, there were some encouraging signs that a handful of players in the lineup are starting to get more comfortable at the plate.

Franchy Cordero tied a career-high with three hits and is batting .345 during the month of May.

Jose Pirela has also reached base safely in 14 of his last 16 games and is batting .350 in his last six outings. Pirela leads the club with 30 hits.

Mikolas improved to 5-0 after making his first career appearance against the Padres and first against a non-NL Central opponent.

San Diego continues its homestand Friday evening at 7:10 p.m. when Friars rookie Eric Lauer opposes Luke Weaver.