Nearly Half Would Encourage Kids to Play Sports Other Than Football: New Poll - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Nearly Half Would Encourage Kids to Play Sports Other Than Football: New Poll

The NBC/WSJ poll also shows that fewer people are following professional football closely

Published at 3:52 AM PST on Feb 2, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images, File
    This August 18, 2016, file photo shows a football helmet on a field in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

    With the Super Bowl approaching, the nation is almost evenly divided on whether to encourage a child to play a sport other than football over concussion fears, NBC News reported.

    Forty-eight percent of people said they would encourage a child who wanted to play football to look to other sports, including 53 percent of mothers, according to the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Four years ago, only 40 percent of Americans felt that way.

    But 49 percent of people would not encourage the child to play another sport.

    The poll also shows that fewer people are following professional football closely, with the biggest decline coming from demographics that have made up key parts of President Donald Trump's base.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices