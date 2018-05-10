Victims Question When Karolyis Learned of Nassar Sex Abuse

Gymnasts who say they were molested by doctor Larry Nassar are calling for an investigation from Texas' attorney general into legendary Olympic coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi, NBC News reported.

The Karolyis have denied knowing about Nassar's conduct — he penetrated young patients with ungloved hands during supposed medical treatments — before the 2016 Summer Olympics.

But gymnasts who plan to hold a news conference outside Attorney General Ken Paxton's office Thursday point to a videotaped deposition of Martha Karolyi as an indication she may have known about the abuse earlier, before he was revealed as a predator.



"I don't understand why the Texas attorney general wouldn't do a thorough investigation," 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzcher said. "Is this not a serious issue?"

Larry Nassar Timeline