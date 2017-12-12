In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, NFL analyst Marshall Faulk speaks during a pre-game show before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans in Cincinnati.

On Monday the NFL Network suspended Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and two other former NFL players turned analysts after they and a former network executive were alleged to have sexually harassed a female colleague.

Faulk and fellow on-air analysts Ike Taylor and Heath Evans, along with former executive producer Eric Weinberger and former network analysts Donovan McNabb, Warren Sapp, and Eric Davis, were named in an updated lawsuit against NFL Enterprises by Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for the network.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October in Los Angeles Superior Court and alleged inappropriate actions by 50 people identified only as John Does 1-50.

The amended complaint accuses Faulk and Evans of having groped Cantor while she was at the network, while it accuses Taylor and McNabb of having sent her sexually inappropriate communications.

