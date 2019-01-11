The National Football League playoffs continue on Saturday and Sunday. There is one possible scenario that would be quite problematic for the NFL.

And of course it involves the Chargers.

This is not likely but certainly not impossible. There's a chance the Chargers could host the AFC Championship game next week and according to published reports the NFL is looking into moving that game from the soccer stadium now known as Dignity Health Sports Park and into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Yes, the temporary and spacious home of the Los Angeles Rams.

For the Bolts to host the title game they'll have to go to New England and beat the Patriots … keep in mind Tom Brady is 19-3 at home in his playoffs career … then have the Colts beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Colts are the 6th seed while the Chargers are the 5th seed and the highest remaining seed hosts the game. The league doesn't want to put a conference title game in a 25,000 seat soccer facility filled with fans of the visiting team, hence kicking the tires on the Coliseum.

But that wouldn't really look any better because that place holds 100,000 and would look completely barren with the typical L.A. Chargers crowd meandering in.

Also keep in mind the Rams have a chance to host the NFC Championship Game if they beat the Cowboys and the Eagles beat the Saints. It’s not a good idea to play two professional football games in one day so one of them would likely move to Monday night.

That’s a contingency the NFL has had in mind in case the Giants and Jets, who share a facility in MetLife Stadium, both hosted their conference title tilts.