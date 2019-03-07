NBC 7 Launches Padres 'On Friar' Podcast

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson have launched a weekly podcast centered on the San Diego Padres and NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe got a peek behind the scenes. (Published 52 minutes ago)

For the first time since they went to the World Series in 1998 the San Diego Padres are a big deal.

The Padres signed Manny Machado. The Padres have some of the most exciting prospects in Major League Baseball. The Padres need to be talked about.

So at NBC 7 SportsWrap we’re going to do just that. We’re thrilled to introduce the On Friar Podcast. Each week Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson will discuss the team that fully expects to contend for a World Series championship by the 2020 season.

We’ll have in-depth player interviews, analysis of moves, information on prospects, and the occasional bit of breaking news. Our goal is to entertain and inform you, to give you something fun to engage with while helping you better know the only major professional sports franchise left in San Diego. In fact here's our latest episode that includes a chat with catcher Austin Hedges:

While we’re excited for the potential of this franchise we are journalists first. When the Padres do well we’ll say it. When they mess up we’ll say it. No apologies, just honesty and a heaping helping of fun.

We want this to be interactive, too. If you have ideas or questions feel free to reach out to us on social media:

You can find us on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify (click on links to get to the show), and of course right here on www.NBC7.com/OnFriar. The first two episodes (along with the pilot) are up. Oh, and sometimes we'll even be giving you video on Facebook Live:

Thank you for giving it a listen and we hope you enjoy it!